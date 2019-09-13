🚨 BREAKING! ANDREW MCCABE TO BE PROSECUTED - 1625-6P

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Guest Zach Vorhies: Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider so far to anonymously leak internal documents to Project Veritas. Zach, decided to go public after receiving a letter from Google, and after he says Google allegedly called the police to perform a “wellness check” on him.
E-Militia Article: BREAKING: Former Assistant FBI Director Andrew McCabe To Be Prosecuted http://ow.ly/nWpU30pwwgD
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