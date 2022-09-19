THIS energy move shows we live under ‘soft’ AUTHORITARIANISM

Glenn Beck
Sep 18, 2022 17 states now are blindly following whatever standards California dictates regarding certain energy and climate decisions. But did YOU vote for that? No, but that apparently doesn’t matter to the lawmakers in those 17 states. It is moves like this one, Glenn explains, that show America has become a ‘soft’ authoritarian state. When will important decisions like this one be returned to the PEOPLE?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rd5e-txIctw
