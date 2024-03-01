Create New Account
Target: Christian Nationalism!
Son of the Republic
Published 15 hours ago

They’re Coming For You Next

* Y’know because Ultra MAGA is the threat — or something like that.

* Isn’t this [Bidan] movie great?

* We are larping every tactic in the totalitarian playbook.

* This one is called dehumanization.

* Americans are getting the greatest history lesson ever taught.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 1 March 2024

https://rumble.com/v4glhii-theyre-coming-for-you-next-ep.-2199-03012024.html

libertypropagandachristianitydonald trumpdan bonginoliberalismwwg1wgamagalarptyrannynationalismpopulisminfiltrationdystopialeftismideologysubversiongaslightingtotalitarianismnihilismunalienable rightsdehumanizationprojectionncswiclive-action role play

