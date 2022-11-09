11/09/2022 -- ALERT -- Large M6.1 (M5.7) Earthquake strikes Italy / South Europe -- Warned area hit

Italy was warned 7-8 days ago to watch near Norcia Italy for up to M6.1 earthquake activity within about 7 days.





Today, on the last day of the M6.1 earthquake warning for central Italy , a M6.1 earthquake struck the exact warned location (approx 75 miles from Norcia).

The M6.1 was downgraded to M5.7 (M5.6 USGS) , but certainly was originally reported at the exact magnitude expected. See the original warning for Italy issued on Oct 31 / Nov 1st international time here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5UDA9...





Previously in 2016 we issued the warning for Italy to be on watch for up to M7.0 (largest earthquake in 40 years for Italy). The next day the earthquake struck as expected-- and we were thanked on public BBC television by people who got the warning the day before : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqxI1...

Both times, 2016 and now 2022, the warning for Italy was issued due to deep earthquakes below the plate boundary to the South part of Italy ...

Deep earthquakes, and HOW TO FORECAST AN EARTHQUAKE are fully explained in my "How to forecast an earthquake - by Dutchsinse" video, link to that video is here for a full breakdown of "how to" do your own forecasting using the methods which I've discovered! No secrets, no crystal balls. Feel free to fully test this method and do your own forecasting (give credit back to dutchsinse for the original discoveries if you descide to actually go with it beyond casual interest!) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=txQFn...





