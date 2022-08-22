How to Disarm Satanic Deception, With Colonel & Journalist

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Deception is everywhere but it can and must be opposed and neutralized, Col David Giammona and investigative journalist Troy Anderson tell The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations that Matter. Speaking of their new book The Military Guide to Disarming Deception, the two Bible scholars noted that deception is in schools, media, entertainment, and more. Ultimately, it is satanic, they said. As such, there are eternal consequences to these issues. The key to seeing through the evil deception is to know and understand the Bible, they said.