Maria Zeee - Concerned About Data Centers? You Might Be a "Terrorist"

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Daily Pulse Ep 259 | Secret Govt docs show people concerned about data centers may be considered "extremists" by law enforcement, a Texas woman has been arrested for a Facebook post about her town's water quality, and tick-borne Alpha-Gal Syndrome incidence has skyrocketed 9,800% in the U.S. since 2013.