Data Centers are to Contaminate All Water 💦 Kill all Carbon Life

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https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116946152108363303
I don't check comments here.
I am @SvenVonErick on Telegram & X. If you contact me wanting a response please rell me gow you got my contact information.
I am setting up living, working, home schooling, farming, ranching, & manufacturing completely selarate from all UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella 🌈👺🕎💩 Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia.
You can leave me a voicemail comment & this is no other app 👇
1 706 740 9324
Steven G. Erickson
215 S. Broadway Suite 217
Salem, NH 03079 USA
Donations encouraged, & am willg to work in exchange for getting the ability to function as I am in orocesss if dumping out of $USD as it is Jew Satan Coin.
#WBNemesis