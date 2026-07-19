Data Centers are to Contaminate All Water 💦 Kill all Carbon Life

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/116946152108363303





I don't check comments here.





I am @SvenVonErick on Telegram & X. If you contact me wanting a response please rell me gow you got my contact information.





I am setting up living, working, home schooling, farming, ranching, & manufacturing completely selarate from all UN WEF BlackRock Umbrella 🌈👺🕎💩 Ashkenazi Jewish Gay Mafia.





You can leave me a voicemail comment & this is no other app 👇





1 706 740 9324





Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway Suite 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





Donations encouraged, & am willg to work in exchange for getting the ability to function as I am in orocesss if dumping out of $USD as it is Jew Satan Coin.





#WBNemesis