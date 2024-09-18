BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The WHO Cover-up costing us the Earth - Film by Olga Sheean
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
162 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
86 views • 7 months ago

Although this film by Olga Sheean was first published back in 2019, it is more relevant now than ever. Olga Sheean worked for the UN and the WWF and called out the World Health Organisation for downplaying and hiding the true harm caused by the onipresent mobile phone radiation. Also the WHO has waved through 5G without ringing any alarm bells for humanity’s safety and health. This film uncovers this ongoing massive crime and shows what to do about it.

Keywords
who5g-wirelesscommunicationolgasheean
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy