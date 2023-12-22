Do not limit to me in my understanding

Dec 12, 2023 "Rick's Alone Time with God" Blog: Do not limit me by your understanding, but trust in me fully. This is why I need your mind fully renewed by my word. Be sure to read it every day and then meditate or memorize it each day as well. This is your sword of the spirit you are going to need to win the battles you will soon be fighting. #RenewYourMind #SwordoftheSpirit

