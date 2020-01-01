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Several Dozen Cars burned in Paris France while over 220 caught on fire in Strasbourg France!!
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31 views • January 01, 2020
#Breaking: Just in - Reports of dozens of cars has been set on fire in #Paris in #France, ahead 1 hour of the new year's eve celebrations...And Around 220 vehicles have been set on fire on #NewYear's eve, in the French city of #Strasbourg!!
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