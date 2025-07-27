BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 16 Prince of this world
Brother Hebert Presents
Brother Hebert Presents
17 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • 2 days ago

Who is the prince of this world?

Who is the God of this age? ...Let's find out.


Full study: https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/

You can find all the episodes on the website ^^. I'm running out of uploads here on Brighteon.


Last episode recap: Satan in the New Testament is not a supernatural monster but a role—an adversary, opponent, or slanderer—played by real people or systems that resist God's will. The Greek Satanas and Diabolos describe this opposition, not a fallen angel. Jesus even calls Peter “Satan” (Matt. 16:23) when Peter opposes God’s redemptive plan, showing that ‘Satan’ can describe anyone resisting divine truth. In the wilderness temptations (Matt. 4), the “devil” is linked to the Pharisees, Herodians, and Sadducees who later tempt, test, and slander Jesus (cf. Matt. 22:18; Mark 8:11). These were not literal demons but carnal, religious men operating as adversaries.


Evil in Scripture is consistently shown to originate from within—the human heart—not from an outside being. Jeremiah 17:9, Genesis 8:21, and Matthew 15:19 reveal that rebellion, pride, and deception flow from our own corrupt desires. The idea of a supernatural Satan or “devil” misplaces blame and denies personal accountability. The so-called “prince of this world” (John 12:31) and “rulers of darkness” (Eph. 6:12) point to earthly, political, and religious authorities that oppose God’s people. Redemption through Christ is not a cosmic struggle with a devil, but a restoration of right relationship with God—transforming the inner man, not defeating an evil being.


From Judas' betrayal to the Pharisees' slander, “Satan” consistently symbolizes human adversaries and false leadership. In Luke 22:3, “Satan entered Judas” simply means an adversary (from the temple system) came to him with a plot. In Luke 13:16, the woman bound by “Satan” is a picture of those burdened under Jewish legal traditions, not possessed by demons. And when Jesus says, “I beheld Satan fall like lightning” (Luke 10:18), He celebrates the collapse of corrupt power and false doctrines as the Gospel spreads—not a celestial war. The real enemy is man’s rebellion, the corrupt systems of the world, and false religion that opposes the truth of God.


QUICK REFERENCE CHARTS

SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf

DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf

SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf

Sons of God Chart - https://www.thinkoutsidethebeast.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/SONS-of-GOD-Chart_compressed.pdf


YOUTUBE channel https://www.youtube.com/@brotherhebert2025

Keywords
satandevilserpentprince of this worldgod of this age
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy