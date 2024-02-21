Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Eli Crane · Why hasnt the FBI arrested the J6 Pipe Bomber?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2205 Subscribers
Shop now
62 views
Published Yesterday

Rep. Eli Crane  ·   It's been 1,141 days since someone planted pipe bombs the night before Jan 6, 2021.


While 1,200+ people have been charged in connection to Jan 6, the one individual that could have caused multiple mass casualties has not been caught yet.


Things aren't adding up.Feb 20


@RepEliCrane

Keywords
jan 6j6pipe bomberno arrest

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket