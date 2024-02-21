Rep. Eli Crane · Why hasnt the FBI arrested the J6 Pipe Bomber?

Rep. Eli Crane · It's been 1,141 days since someone planted pipe bombs the night before Jan 6, 2021.
While 1,200+ people have been charged in connection to Jan 6, the one individual that could have caused multiple mass casualties has not been caught yet.
Feb 20
@RepEliCrane
