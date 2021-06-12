© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Corporations buying neighborhoods so they can charge you rent forever
Follow
2
Share
Report
110 views • June 12, 2021
SOURCE: reallygraceful
Corporations like Blackrock are buying up residential areas, offering above asking price, so they can charge you rent forever. "You'll own nothing and be happy."
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
Corporations like Blackrock are buying up residential areas, offering above asking price, so they can charge you rent forever. "You'll own nothing and be happy."
Please consider supporting my channel on Patreon: http://patreon.com/reallygraceful
Subscribe to my backup channel: http://bit.ly/reallygracefulsecondcha...
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/real...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/reallygraceful
Twitter: https://twitter.com/reallygraceful
Instagram: http://instagram.com/reallygraceful
Gab: https://gab.com/reallygraceful
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.