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CV-19 & The Coming Vaccine [Excerpt from: Robert Breaker]
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155 views • February 28, 2021
This is a short video covering topics such as: Covid-19, Vaccinations, Mark of the Beast, Microchip, Digital tattoo, taken mostly from a sermon Robert Breaker gave in April 2020.
C.O.V.I.D = Certificate Of Vaccination Identification
19 | 1 = A , 9 = i (Ai as in Artificial Intelligence)
CORONA = 666
C = 3
O = 15
R = 18
O = 15
N = 14
A = 1
------------
6, 66
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
================================
Credits:
Edit & Upload: THE LAST DAYS
Whiteboard teaching: YTC: Robert Breaker
Title: Understanding The Times.
Music:
YouTube Free Music: song: "Take Me To The Depths"
C.O.V.I.D = Certificate Of Vaccination Identification
19 | 1 = A , 9 = i (Ai as in Artificial Intelligence)
CORONA = 666
C = 3
O = 15
R = 18
O = 15
N = 14
A = 1
------------
6, 66
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
================================
Credits:
Edit & Upload: THE LAST DAYS
Whiteboard teaching: YTC: Robert Breaker
Title: Understanding The Times.
Music:
YouTube Free Music: song: "Take Me To The Depths"
Keywords
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