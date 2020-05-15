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Mario & Luigi: Dream Team-Part 1: A Nice Vacation... Right?
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0 view • May 15, 2020
Published on YouTube: April 3, 2018
Welcome to the 1st part of my Mario & Luigi: Dream Team walkthrough. It has been a year since I filmed this video and a lot has happened.
The story: A Dog from Bowser's Inside Story tells us to visit Pillo' Island through his butt. While flying there, Luigi becomes unconscious. Now Mario ventures through this strange island they landed on.
Welcome to the 1st part of my Mario & Luigi: Dream Team walkthrough. It has been a year since I filmed this video and a lot has happened.
The story: A Dog from Bowser's Inside Story tells us to visit Pillo' Island through his butt. While flying there, Luigi becomes unconscious. Now Mario ventures through this strange island they landed on.
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