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Sen Ron Johnson trials stopped because animals were dying
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779 views • February 08, 2022
Sen Ron Johnson, have you ever seen a vaccine that was put out before that skipped the animal trials? No, never before especially for children. From what I've read they started the animal trials and stopped them because the animals were dying. What we're talking about now is that the American people are now the guinea pigs. This is the test that's going on. Now they've turned it for the public. And now we're looking at businesses that want to mandate this experimental vaccine be given as a condition of their employment. And yet we have this death count rising that continues to make new highs and it's being totally ignored.
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