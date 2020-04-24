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Episode #1900 - Thursday - April 23, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/xbzIWR9gmvk
FALSE FLAG ALERT! RE-OPEN PROTESTORS TARGETED FOR ENTRAPMENT. FBI COINTELPRO AT IT AGAIN? #1900 - 6PM
According to fliers posted around Tottenville, some non-essential workers planned an “End the Lockdown Rally” for Sunday at Conference House Park, in hopes of protesting the current “New York on PAUSE” mandates under Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Fliers promoting an “End the Lockdown Rally” were spotted at the CVS on Page Avenue, and on the corner of Main Street and Amboy Road. The promotional material said the rally would take place Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on the Conference House lawn in Tottenville. “No mask needed. Bring your children. Non-essential workers. If you’re sick still come, it’s your right!” stated the fliers. FALSE FLAG ALERT! RE-OPEN PROTESTORS TARGETED FOR ENTRAPMENT. FBI COINTELPRO AT IT AGAIN? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/CMGa30qAfLW
GUEST: Joey Gilbert Law opened more than ten years ago with a focus on a few distinct areas of law, Personal Injury, DUI Defense, Criminal Law, Workers Compensation, Special Use, Privileged License Law and Immigration Law. Mr. Gilbert is suing the Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak in an attempt to remove the ban on Hydroxychloroquine - http://www.covid19nevadastrong.com/
https://www.change.org/p/steve-sisolak-remove-gov-sisolak-s-ban-on-life-saving-covid-19-medication-in-nevada-open-nevada-up?utm_source=share_petition&utm_medium=custom_url&recruited_by_id=86d2be10-8101-11ea-a88f-55cdd5c97120
https://joeygilbertlaw.com/
Twitter: @JoeyGilbertInc
https://m.facebook.com/JOEYGILBERTLAW#_=_
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