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FALSE FLAG ALERT! RE-OPEN PROTESTORS TARGETED FOR ENTRAPMENT. FBI COINTELPRO AT IT AGAIN? #1900 - 6PM
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43 views • April 24, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW0
Episode #1900 - Thursday - April 23, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/xbzIWR9gmvk 
 
FALSE FLAG ALERT! RE-OPEN PROTESTORS TARGETED FOR ENTRAPMENT. FBI COINTELPRO AT IT AGAIN? #1900 - 6PM
According to fliers posted around Tottenville, some non-essential workers planned an “End the Lockdown Rally” for Sunday at Conference House Park, in hopes of protesting the current “New York on PAUSE” mandates under Gov. Andrew Cuomo.  Fliers promoting an “End the Lockdown Rally” were spotted at the CVS on Page Avenue, and on the corner of Main Street and Amboy Road. The promotional material said the rally would take place Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on the Conference House lawn in Tottenville. “No mask needed. Bring your children. Non-essential workers. If you’re sick still come, it’s your right!” stated the fliers.   FALSE FLAG ALERT! RE-OPEN PROTESTORS TARGETED FOR ENTRAPMENT. FBI COINTELPRO AT IT AGAIN? – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/CMGa30qAfLW 
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