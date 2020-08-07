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Full Show: General Flynn Releases Emergency Warning To America: Our Country Is Under Attack!
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80 views • August 07, 2020
America is in a crossroads and the path chosen will be forever its destiny. America can choose freedom and prosperity and reject the lies of the Democrat Party and its cohorts in the mainstream media, or it can accept the leftist indoctrination and lay the tracks for global oppression and slavery. Joe Biden continues to falter during TV interviews, as an extremely racist statement from Biden goes out live on TV. Oprah Winfrey has unleashed her full demonic power and attempted to adopt Americans into a caste system which she will dominate over and oppress black people world wide if she’s successful. Guests include Jesse Lee Peterson and Tony Arterburn. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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