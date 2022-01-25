© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Should we fight for the right to die?
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • January 25, 2022
In this episode, Jim Stroud weighs the pros and cons of physician-assisted suicide. Viewer discretion is STRONGLY advised. Plus, Jim interviews Cathi Chamberlain - author of "Rules for Deplorables." This episode is controversial for so many reasons. Tune in now.
Subscribe to JimStroud.com so you don't miss out on future episodes and before big tech censors this content.
Subscribe to JimStroud.com so you don't miss out on future episodes and before big tech censors this content.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.