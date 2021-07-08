THE "WELLCOME LEAP" INTO TRANSHUMANISM - WHITNEY WEBB ON THE CORBETT REPORT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=41884
Whitney Webb of UnlimitedHangout.com joins us once again, this time to discuss her latest article, "A “Leap” toward Humanity’s Destruction." Even if you're familiar with the transhumanist agenda, what the ex-DARPA, ex-Silicon Valley old hands at the newly created Wellcome Leap are planning to do in their quest to transform the human species in the coming decade will blow your mind.