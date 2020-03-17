I THE LORD AND CAPTAIN OF THE HOST HAVE SPOKEN IT- NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME AGAIN



Message received March 14, 2020



I, the Lord will march forward like a warrior. I will be triumphant in My zeal. I will roar, and your enemies will know how mighty I Am. I will prevail as a man of war, awakened out of sleep, out of My holy habitation, as I am the Lord. There is no other. You will rejoice when you see this and know that I am with you. I have held My peace for a long time. I have remained still and waited. But now, I will cry like a woman in travail and crush.





Blessed are you who wait upon Me, who hope for My return. I will renew your strength, and you will ascend with wings like eagles. You will not be weary or discouraged, as your every need is in My hand. Do you see? Everything spoken of in My Word has come to pass so far, and I will always warn and counsel My people beforehand, so you will be prepared. When the darkness surrounds you on all sides, I will be that light unto your path. I will do things seemingly impossible. You would not believe what I am about to do, even if I were to tell it to you.



You are well into the beginning of the end, the end of all things known to man. The ways of life as it has been known are forever gone. Nothing will remain the same. It will not fare well for those who have not heeded My warnings, those who have refused to seek out truth and not lies. Surely, however, I will show justice to those walking in obedience.



As I have shown My daughter in times past, the judgments will escalate quickly, closer and closer together, increasing in intensity. (see vision from June 18, 2012 below)



There is no stopping what I have begun. There will be no delay. The warnings I have spoken will be fulfilled. I have spoken it, and I am the Lord. It has begun in earnest, and this virus (Covid- 19) is only the beginning. You will see more plagues, pestilence and famine now, and storms of great magnitude, earthquakes, volcanoes and bizarre weather, as I continue to shake all things that can be shaken.



Have I not given you the sun, the moon and the stars as well to tell of what season you are in? The signs are everywhere. Remember who I am. I am light, but I have also created darkness. I am peace, and I have also created evil. I the Lord do all these things.



Those who know Me, intimately know Me, will only have My peace as they are hidden under the shelter of My wing, as these things occur. Those who have not walked as I have instructed them to walk will know terror and fear, as the foundations they have placed their trust in shatter to pieces. Not one of you could be totally prepared for everything that is here, everything that is coming. But in Me, abiding in My heart and walking in My ways, I will lead you, provide for you and protect you.



I have made Myself very clear for so long now, and now I must act.



JESUS CHRIST / YAHUSHUA