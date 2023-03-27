Create New Account
Cobalt production sites for electric cars battery fabrication looks like a slave camp
The rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles require the production of cobalt, and even mainstream sources predict a global cobalt shortage by 2030.


Still think everyone's going to be driving electric cars by 2030?


Nope, private cars will only be accessible to the rich and powerful, and peasants like you will be confined to your 15 minute prisons.


You will go nowhere and you will be "happy".

