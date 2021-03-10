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Phil Schneider [Denver, November 1995 - Full Lecture]
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28 views • March 10, 2021
They live beneath us. Are we fighting an underground war? That's what a lot of people say. They also say our government is so corrupt and they dont care if Americans know anymore. Why? Because they believe the ancient beings that live underground will protect them. If Trump can't save the children what chance does he have to save America?
OR......is he in on it?
OR......is he in on it?
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