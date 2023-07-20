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RFK Jr Defends Free Speech…Dems Demand More Censorship
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187 views • July 20, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testified today at a US House committee hearing on censorship and free speech. His fellow Democrats vilified the son of former US Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy. Both men were assassinated.

 

Mr. Kennedy’s fellow Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee welcomed him with their political swords ready to slash him to pieces for daring to oppose Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Covid 19 vaccine agenda. Mr. Kennedy responding to the irony that his free speech was under attack at a hearing on censorship. 

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/20/23

 

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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