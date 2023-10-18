Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Putin Orders Fighter Jets Armed With Hypersonic Missiles To Begin Round-The-Clock Patrols Over The Black Sea
channel image
The Prisoner
8806 Subscribers
Shop now
212 views
Published Yesterday

BREAKING: Putin Orders Fighter Jets Armed With Hypersonic Missiles To Begin Round-The-Clock Patrols Over The Black Sea

Source @Real World News

Keywords
black seapatrolsrussian air forcemig-31kinzhal hypersonic missilesmach-9

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket