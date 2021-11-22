Mike Adams Speaks About Child Sacrifice and God's Judgment

Mike Adams' November 16 'Situation Update' highlights the failure of society in Biblical times, where the Israelite people went astray from God and worshipped false gods that demanded the people offer them child sacrifices.



In this, the people offered their own children as burnt offerings to the pagan god Molech because they had rejected God's commands NOT to do such horrible things.



Mike compares the pagan 'worship' in Old Testament times to today's parents who are handing over their young children to the gods of government who have mandated that children are to be jabbed. This is happening because they have rejected the God of Creation and are instead worshipping the gods of government.



Mike believes that the ten plagues that occurred in Egypt under the hands of Moses are the various levels of warnings God issues to people prior to Him invoking His final judgment.



He also believes that God is likely to use nature once again as the means in which to direct His displeasure at the parents who are similarly committing child sacrifice to the murderous gods of the COVID vaccinations.



He believes that God will use 'nature' in the form of 'biological weapons' against countries that continue to promote child vaccinations.



My contribution to this very powerful message from Mike is to add some graphics to help illustrate what he is revealing in this important message to the world.