"Biden's Curtain" in Hawaii



New videos from Lahaina, Maui, show miles of black fences erected to keep people from seeing what is happening at the scene of the catastrophic fires in Hawaii.



"No one can go in there, no one can photograph anything."



"There is a huge focus on making sure that the media and anyone else can't see what's going on there."



Drone flights over Lahaina are also banned.



The fence has been dubbed the "Biden Curtain."



