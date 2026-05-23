Exposed: IMF & World Bank are 'designed to keep developing countries poor' - Richard Werner, to Tucker Carlson, clip 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥💥💥 IMF and World Bank are 'designed to keep developing countries poor' — Economist
Richard Werner goes further on the institutions themselves: the IMF/World Bank system was built to replicate British colonial extraction, not enable development.
🔶 The system functions to keep developing nations as cheap exporters of raw materials — structurally, not accidentally
🔶 Werner describes it as "the modern version of the colonial British Empire, American-dominated"
🔶 Belt and Road offers a functional alternative — which is precisely why Western institutions treat it as an existential threat
🔶 Many African and developing nations have joined BRI for this reason, Werner says — not ideology, but because the IMF alternative traps them
💬 "That system has been designed to keep developing countries from developing, to prevent development, and to keep them poor but effective, cheap exporters of raw materials," Werner told Tucker Carlson.
The West doesn't oppose BRICS and Belt and Road because they're dangerous. It opposes them because they work.