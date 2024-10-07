Friends Forever Club Teaches Kids Their Worth in Christ - Nedy Valdivia and Cheryl Hill





Nobody likes to be bullied, but bullying has become an epidemic in America. Just ask Nedy Valdivia and Cheryl Hill. Both women experienced bullying in different ways during their childhood, which eventually led them to question their self-worth. Thanks to the love and truth of God’s Word, both of these world-changers are now confident in their worth in the Lord. They are on a mission to help kids learn about bullying and how to avoid becoming bullies themselves! Nedy is the founder and president of the Friends Forever Club, which educates kids on bullying, how to respond to unkind behavior, and how to initiate gentle discussions on tense topics. Cheryl is on the board of directors of the organization and together they make a dynamic duo.









TAKEAWAYS





If you place your faith in Jesus Christ, He promises to give you life and life to the fullest





There are four main types of bullying: physical, verbal, social, and cyber





All humans are created in the image and likeness of God and therefore have unique worth and value





Death and life are in the power of the tongue









