BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Friends Forever Club Teaches Kids Their Worth in Christ - Nedy Valdivia and Cheryl Hill
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6 views • 7 months ago


Nobody likes to be bullied, but bullying has become an epidemic in America. Just ask Nedy Valdivia and Cheryl Hill. Both women experienced bullying in different ways during their childhood, which eventually led them to question their self-worth. Thanks to the love and truth of God’s Word, both of these world-changers are now confident in their worth in the Lord. They are on a mission to help kids learn about bullying and how to avoid becoming bullies themselves! Nedy is the founder and president of the Friends Forever Club, which educates kids on bullying, how to respond to unkind behavior, and how to initiate gentle discussions on tense topics. Cheryl is on the board of directors of the organization and together they make a dynamic duo.



TAKEAWAYS


If you place your faith in Jesus Christ, He promises to give you life and life to the fullest


There are four main types of bullying: physical, verbal, social, and cyber


All humans are created in the image and likeness of God and therefore have unique worth and value


Death and life are in the power of the tongue



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

Hurt People Hurt People video: https://bit.ly/3Y7ahP8

The Power of Value video: https://bit.ly/3XT1Bul


🔗 CONNECT WITH FRIENDS FOREVER CLUB

Website: https://friends4everclub.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Friends4everclub

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3zKa2jI

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3zGECuH

TikTok: https://bit.ly/4dvQPjB


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

Equipping The Persecuted: https://equippingthepersecuted.org/donate


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
childrenamericabullyingpsychologybullieschildhoodself worthtina griffincounter culture mom shownedy valdiviacheryl hillfriends forever club
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy