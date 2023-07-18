Create New Account
Nigel Farage: 'We're going to end up with a Chinese-style social credit system!' GBNews
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
'If we're not careful, if we don't fight back, we're going to end up with a Chinese-style social credit system. That's why I'm going public on this. If they can come for me, believe me, they can come for you.'

Nigel Farage gives an update on the cancellation of his bank account.

communismnwocashslaverytyrannycashlessgreat resetprivate banking cartelchinese social credit score system

