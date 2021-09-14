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Fear and Propaganda Fuel Covid 19 Madness
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80 views • September 14, 2021
Why don't we follow the advice of our doctors rather than government officials and endorsements from politicians, actors, and sports stars who haven't treated a single patient? Actually it is easy. All you have to do is create fear, and bombard the masses with incessant propaganda and they will eventually acquiesce to most anything. Covid 19 and its vaccine are a good example of this.
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