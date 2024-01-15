NWO Battlefield USA - Social Unrest Flash Points

Governments sponsor all terror events and use them to enforce order out of chaos. 100 plus years of planning has led the USA into a very dark place. Wokeism, War, Economic, Food, Energy, Environmental, Disease, Invasion, Identity Politics, and so many other engineered disasters are beating down the door. Just remember this is all by design. Goal is for everyone to beg for a one-world system. DEI really should have the acronym DIE instead.

Surviving the coming chaos will be more difficult than even the best preppers are ready for. The crazy thing is all this has been happening over and over again for such a long time. Unrest always follows any significant event like COVID. What will the next Plandemic, Cyber Attack, Grid Down Event, or WW3 unleash with so many foreign and domestic combatants on the USA Battlefield?