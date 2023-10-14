Create New Account
Maj. Jeffrey Prather & Gen. Michael Flynn Discuss the “Surprise” Israeli Border Breach by Hamas
Published 21 hours ago

(Oct 11, 2023) Lt. General Michael Flynn: “I believe there was some sort of stand down order. If I were Benjamin Netanyahu, if I were him, I probably would have already grabbed my Southern Zone Commander and my Head of Intelligence, and I’d probably put them, if not under house arrest, under arrest. And, it doesn’t mean that they’re the culprits. It’s just sending a message that we are going to get to the bottom of this surprise.”


Full hour of ‘The Prather Brief’ on AMP TV: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/the-prather-brief-ep-102/


