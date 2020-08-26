© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Covid 19, Germ Theory and the scientific dictatorship
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
99 views • August 26, 2020
Copied from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B6Y7GP4uraA&;feature=youtu.be
This is a documentary that tries to go deep into the assumptions that mainstream doctors hold about the nature of disease. From an historical perspective, it relates the work done by Pasteur, Koch and other founders of the Germ Theory of disease (as well as the rising of allopathic medicine). But the crucial emphasis is in explaining why the ideas taken for granted in this "theory" are scientifically wrong. Finally, the documentary makes some proposals to get out of this social crisis we live in.
This is a documentary that tries to go deep into the assumptions that mainstream doctors hold about the nature of disease. From an historical perspective, it relates the work done by Pasteur, Koch and other founders of the Germ Theory of disease (as well as the rising of allopathic medicine). But the crucial emphasis is in explaining why the ideas taken for granted in this "theory" are scientifically wrong. Finally, the documentary makes some proposals to get out of this social crisis we live in.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.