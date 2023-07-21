RFK Jr's "SAFETY Testing" -- Your Comments

WATCH NEXT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QKzYcTjzE18
Register for FREE: https://theendofcovid.com/ref/483/
I've been fighting for YOUR freedom since Day One! Thank you for your financial support! ✅ https://www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate ✅ OR: Send checks, cards letters here: Peggy Hall 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 San Clemente, CA 92674
✅ SUBSTACK: Subscribe for FREE:
https://peggyhall.substack.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.