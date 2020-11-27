Meet our platform

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2 views • November 27, 2020
Our university follows a teaching system focused on the individual and his skills.
We have no age limits for enrollment, as we understand that the search for knowledge is not restricted to certain age groups. All of our courses are based on classical works, which can be followed not only by children, but by teenagers and adults.
We don't want to train students with average knowledge about everything, we want to train geniuses. We want to mentor leaders. This is our mission.
We have no age limits for enrollment, as we understand that the search for knowledge is not restricted to certain age groups. All of our courses are based on classical works, which can be followed not only by children, but by teenagers and adults.
We don't want to train students with average knowledge about everything, we want to train geniuses. We want to mentor leaders. This is our mission.
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