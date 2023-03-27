Confusion And Chaos Are Now The New Norm As Fulfillment Of Bible Prophecy Continues-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-MARCH 27 2023

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, millions are protesting in the streets of Paris against Emmanuel Macron, hundreds of thousands are protesting in the streets of Israel against Benjamin Netanyahu, and in America the frenzied followers of Donald Trump are calling him the 'savior'. Do you see what I'm talking about? Chaos and confusion everywhere you look. AI is taking over the internet, creating photos and videos of things that don't actually exist but look quite real. The photo at the top of this article was created by AI. The weather is out of control, there are signs in the sun, and signs in the stars, and men's hearts are literally failing them for fear. We seem to be living in the beginning of sorrows. This is why billions of dollars are spent every year on marketing and advertising to get you out of church and to the ball game, you know much more about your favorite players than you know about events in the Bible. You spend much more time tailgating and barbecuing than you do telling people how to get saved. Today on the Prophecy News Podcast, we'll show you just how crazy things have gotten, and what the born again child of God should be doing as the world disintegrates all around us.

