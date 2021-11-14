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Healthy Young Woman Now FIghting for her life After getting the Covid Jab
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236 views • November 14, 2021
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A healthy young woman was pressured into getting the covid jab and now she is fighting for her life.
Think again before pressuring someone into getting the covid jab. The CDC is not counting breakthrough cases becuase they're more prevalent than not.
A healthy young woman was pressured into getting the covid jab and now she is fighting for her life.
Think again before pressuring someone into getting the covid jab. The CDC is not counting breakthrough cases becuase they're more prevalent than not.
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