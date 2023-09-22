Create New Account
The Irish fire rises as leftist WEF installed politicians are being accosted in the streets
The Prisoner
That Italian bitch Meloni deserves atleast this much after having allowed 190,000 Africans into Italy.

Source @Retardsoftiktok

