❗DC: Shooting Incident at WH Correspondents Assoc Dinner at hotel

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Newest update, added at bottom:
❗️BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED CONFIRMED AT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' ASSOCIATION DINNER!
❗Footage of Incident - shots in Washington Hilton hotel lobby is what I read, so far. Trump and Melania are safe, they were all in the Ballroom.
A Secret Service Officer stands in front of Trump at 10 second mark.
Thumbnail from CNBC of Melania and Trump standing at the dinner tonight.
A closer view, was just uploaded, clip 2.
Update: TMZ now said Shooter taken into custody. Shots fired inside lobby. The dinner was in the Ballroom.
More:
An Officer Shot: A law enforcement official stated that an officer was shot but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to be okay.
https://www.tmz.com/2026/04/25/shots-fired-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner/
Another Update:
Another Update;
Trump offered the following statement on Truth Social:
“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he wrote. “The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
https://www.kark.com/news/top-stories/trump-evacuated-from-white-house-correspondents-dinner-amid-loud-bangs/