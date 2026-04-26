❗DC: Shooting Incident at WH Correspondents Assoc Dinner at hotel

Newest update, added at bottom:

❗️BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED CONFIRMED AT THE WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS' ASSOCIATION DINNER!

❗Footage of Incident - shots in Washington Hilton hotel lobby is what I read, so far. Trump and Melania are safe, they were all in the Ballroom.

A Secret Service Officer stands in front of Trump at 10 second mark.

Thumbnail from CNBC of Melania and Trump standing at the dinner tonight.

A closer view, was just uploaded, clip 2.

Update: TMZ now said Shooter taken into custody. Shots fired inside lobby. The dinner was in the Ballroom.

More:

An Officer Shot: A law enforcement official stated that an officer was shot but was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and is expected to be okay.

https://www.tmz.com/2026/04/25/shots-fired-at-white-house-correspondents-dinner/

Another Update:

Another Update;

Trump offered the following statement on Truth Social:

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely,” he wrote. “The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we “LET THE SHOW GO ON” but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly. Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

https://www.kark.com/news/top-stories/trump-evacuated-from-white-house-correspondents-dinner-amid-loud-bangs/











