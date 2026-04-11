Are You Addicted and Do You Want Out?

Psa 107:18 Their soul abhor all manner of meat; and they draw near unto the gates of death.





This Verse is talking about the addicted, go to any city in America and you see the sidewalks lines with zombies.





When Fentnol was introduced into the drug culture and was introduced into the mixture of all drugs the zombies were born.





I’ve seen people with wounds so bad you could actually see the bone. Satan traps you in this state knowing you are not going anywhere until death seals your eternity.

This applies to all addition weather it be sex, porn, list goes on and on, How many times have you ever said ”Lord get me out of this and I’ll never do it again”



