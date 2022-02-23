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Monopoly: Who owns the world?
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202 views • February 23, 2022
This is the English version of the video wich gets removed from YouTube all the time. It's a short explanation from Tim Gielen from the Netherlands, how everything works in this world, and what they are about to do with us.
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