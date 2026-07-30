Darf der Staat Freiheiten zum Schutz des Gemeinwohls einschränken? (Auszug aus Ep.154)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Die volle Sendung, "Studentenfutter - Fragen zum Naturrecht beantwortet #7", ist an folgenden Stellen verfügbar:
https://odysee.com/@bannbrecher:a/154
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BiXTiRijjnw1
https://rumble.com/v7df3lk-episode-154-studentenfutter-fragen-zum-naturrecht-beantwortet-7.html
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0oG7tZWpqtRSWdrhhTpf5e?si=jl7TX9uRTHGAi3cX4IGn3A
Weitere Infos zur Sendereihe: https://bannbrecher.de
9:50End Screen