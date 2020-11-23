© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"QR" red dragon symbolism !
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
45 views • November 23, 2020
China has come up with a mechanism to curb the spread of COVID, in the form of a "global" system of QR codes, called a "global firewall". The system would allow much-needed cross-border travel to resume. The proposed mechanism would be ‘based on nucleic acid test results in the form of internationally accepted QR codes,’ Chinese President Xi Jinping says.
Revelation 12:3 And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.
china is using demonic pay system already .. so paying attention here:
https://youtu.be/HZ9nzwXeA1w
Revelation 12:3 And there appeared another wonder in heaven; and behold a great red dragon, having seven heads and ten horns, and seven crowns upon his heads.
china is using demonic pay system already .. so paying attention here:
https://youtu.be/HZ9nzwXeA1w
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.