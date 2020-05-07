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DIY PPE: Quick and Easy Face Shield
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34 views • May 07, 2020
Here is how to make a very easy and quick face shield PPE (personal protective equipment) to protect yourself from a sneezing or coughing person infected by a disease especially if you are a health worker.
Materials needed:
~ Long or legal size transparent plastic folder
~ Face towel or a piece of cloth
~ Stretchable envelop tie (or any alternative)
~ Scissors, pen, ruler, puncher
~ Any object with circular part like a roll of tape, saucer, or cup
~ Glue gun and glue sticks
~ Washi tape for the edge decoration (optional)
Materials needed:
~ Long or legal size transparent plastic folder
~ Face towel or a piece of cloth
~ Stretchable envelop tie (or any alternative)
~ Scissors, pen, ruler, puncher
~ Any object with circular part like a roll of tape, saucer, or cup
~ Glue gun and glue sticks
~ Washi tape for the edge decoration (optional)
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