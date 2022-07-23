Voting With Their Feet

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Americans Flee Blue States For Redder Pastures
* Knives out for DeSantis.
* Walking pile of hair gel mad at FL’s success.
* CA going backwards on COVID.
* Record number of Californians see crime as big problem; half say they want out.
* Pillsbury boy has IL’s plate empty; big appetite for attacking FL.
* Cuomo’s understudy has just as much disdain for her constituents as he did.
* Absent attractive policies, NY leaders resort to stunts.
* FL promotes growth; NY promotes death.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 22 July 2022