Voting With Their Feet

Americans Flee Blue States For Redder Pastures

* Knives out for DeSantis.

* Walking pile of hair gel mad at FL’s success.

* CA going backwards on COVID.

* Record number of Californians see crime as big problem; half say they want out.

* Pillsbury boy has IL’s plate empty; big appetite for attacking FL.

* Cuomo’s understudy has just as much disdain for her constituents as he did.

* Absent attractive policies, NY leaders resort to stunts.

* FL promotes growth; NY promotes death.

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 22 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309914745112

