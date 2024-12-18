Unsafe vaccines for children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny: "If a child gets all of the vaccines in the entire schedule, they get almost 13,000 micrograms of aluminum, and they get almost 600 micrograms of mercury, plus over 200 different chemicals."
https://rumble.com/v60jb3q-13000-micrograms-of-aluminum-almost-600-micrograms-of-mercury-over-200-diff.html
https://rumble.com/v60ktfk-dr.-sherri-tenpenny-reveals-when-she-became-a-vaccine-skeptic.html
https://rumble.com/v60j9we-dr-sherri-tenpenny.html
https://rumble.com/v60ioxe-so-thats-why-theyve-never-been-proven-to-be-safe..html