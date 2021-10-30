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MASS WALKOUTS! - MILLIONS Say No To Jab Mandates As Supply Chain COLLAPSES!
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1804 views • October 30, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass walkouts and firings worldwide as millions refuse to poison themselves with a government mandated jab.
Firehouses have been closed in places like New York City. Police unions are winning battles against mandates. All the while, the supreme court is upholding insane tyrannical mandates for the unjabbed in places like Maine as well as federal courts are upholding mandates at airlines like Southwest and American Airlines.
Meanwhile, the supply chain is collapsing. With millions of people out of work for not getting a jab at the same time as millions are out of work still from last year due to getting paid better to stay at home, exports and imports are taking a dive.
The collapse of the supply chain seems to be controlled and scripted. This will lead to millions being dependent on entities like FEMA for help. This helps the state grow. It's not that nothing should be done, it's that the state is prepared for anything to be done.
Meanwhile, inflation is skyrocketing and new intrusive taxes are being pushed unto the masses. While the tax on unrealized gains hasn't been passed, the idea is clear. Go for the throat.
This is why privacy coins are so incredibly important. Like Epic Cash for example. Or Monero. Or Piratechain.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
And visit The Dollar Vigilante's site for articles, videos and investment tips:
https://dollarvigilante.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the mass walkouts and firings worldwide as millions refuse to poison themselves with a government mandated jab.
Firehouses have been closed in places like New York City. Police unions are winning battles against mandates. All the while, the supreme court is upholding insane tyrannical mandates for the unjabbed in places like Maine as well as federal courts are upholding mandates at airlines like Southwest and American Airlines.
Meanwhile, the supply chain is collapsing. With millions of people out of work for not getting a jab at the same time as millions are out of work still from last year due to getting paid better to stay at home, exports and imports are taking a dive.
The collapse of the supply chain seems to be controlled and scripted. This will lead to millions being dependent on entities like FEMA for help. This helps the state grow. It's not that nothing should be done, it's that the state is prepared for anything to be done.
Meanwhile, inflation is skyrocketing and new intrusive taxes are being pushed unto the masses. While the tax on unrealized gains hasn't been passed, the idea is clear. Go for the throat.
This is why privacy coins are so incredibly important. Like Epic Cash for example. Or Monero. Or Piratechain.
Stay tuned as we continue to cover these issues closely!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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