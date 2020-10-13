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'BREAKING Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
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120 views • October 13, 2020
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'BREAKING Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
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BREAKING: Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
244,762 views•Premiered 6 hours ago
The Next News Network
1.73M subscribers
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Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, “BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a coverup for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio.” She's heard the audio and it implicates top Obama officials.
See the interview with Anna Khait here:
https://youtu.be/rCybWf1g9K8
See the full AMP Fest presentation here:
https://youtu.be/Qu5tP-RW2ss
See the full whistleblower interview here:
https://puresocial.tv/benghazi-bombsh...
Read More:
https://djhjmedia.com/kari/explosive-...
Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u...
Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
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Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
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Another link: https://puresocial.tv/benghazi-bombshell-exclusive/
'BREAKING Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
Uploaded by LivingLawSociety.org
#N3
BREAKING: Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence, Biden, Obama, Hillary EXECUTED Seal Team 6, Audio Proof
244,762 views•Premiered 6 hours ago
The Next News Network
1.73M subscribers
Keep Your Wealth Safe w/ Noble Gold!
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/home...
Get Your Home-Delivered Survival Pack At The Link Above ^^^
Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, “BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a coverup for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio.” She's heard the audio and it implicates top Obama officials.
See the interview with Anna Khait here:
https://youtu.be/rCybWf1g9K8
See the full AMP Fest presentation here:
https://youtu.be/Qu5tP-RW2ss
See the full whistleblower interview here:
https://puresocial.tv/benghazi-bombsh...
Read More:
https://djhjmedia.com/kari/explosive-...
Share this to Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u...
Tweet This video: https://twitter.com/home?status=Must%...
Sub to Gary's NEW Podcast on YouTube here:
https://nnn.is/subscribe-to-G-Cast
Sub to Gary's original YouTube Channel here:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7hG...
Sub to the Next News Youtube Channel here:
http://nnn.is/Sub-to-N3
Get on our Email list!
http://nnn.is/email-newsletter-next-news
Check out Gary's Kid's YouTube channel here:
http://bit.ly/sub-to-Banchi-Brothers
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THE NETWORK WITH THE LINKS BELOW!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Patreon $5/mo: http://nnn.is/monthly-gift-5
Donate with Paypal: https://nnn.is/give-once
Give BTC: 13Hd1HFqS5CDLCMcFQPWu9wumubo6X2hSM
Next News T-Shirt Shop: http://nnn.is/get-your-gear-here
Get the equivalent of a Ph.D. in libertarian thought and
free-market economics online for just 24 cents a day!
Visit: http://LibertyClassroom.org
The Principles of Liberty for Kids: https://bit.ly/teach-liberty
Restore YOUR Online Privacy here:
https://HideWithGary.com
Enter Promo Code: nextnews for 20% OFF !
Be Ready in ANY disaster. Stock up on Survival Food here:
http://PrepareWithGary.com
----------------------------------------
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL!
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https://Minds.com/NextNews
https://Minds.com/GaryFranchi
https://BitChute.com/channel/NextNews...
https://Real.Video/channel/NextNewsNe...
http://Facebook.com/NextNewsNet
http://Twitter.com/NextNewsNet
http://Twitter.com/garyfranchi
https://twitter.com/Brian_D_Roberts
http://NextNewsNetwork.com
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject.
#N3
Buy The Next News Network merchandise
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