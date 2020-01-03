© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yakima, the Palm Springs of Washington. Skies of Bleu Cheese.
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • January 03, 2020
Look up travel highlights for tourists visiting the Yakima valley and you will notice 300 days of sunshine per year is claimed.
There are zero days of sunshine now due to excessive "condensation" in the atmosphere and air quality now rivals L. A. in the 1970's.
Music: Give Me Jesus by Sounds Like Reign
There are zero days of sunshine now due to excessive "condensation" in the atmosphere and air quality now rivals L. A. in the 1970's.
Music: Give Me Jesus by Sounds Like Reign
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.